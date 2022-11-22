Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said based on variation, the renovation and expansion of Kontagora General Hospital of the state is to cost N2 billion.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work at the General Hospital, at the weekend after an unscheduled visit to the hospital to assess the level of work

Governor Sani Bello said the quality and speed of work were impressive compared to the level they were when he last visited.

“I am happy with what I have seen so far. We just have to put more pressure on the contractor to deliver on this project within the next few months, so that they can furnish and equip it. They are doing a wonderful job,” he said.

Sani Bello disclosed that similar renovation work was ongoing at Tunga Magajiya General Hospital, Rijau local government, and Suleja General Hospital, Suleja.

He said apart from overhauling the general hospitals across the state, the government was also paying attention to other facilities such as Primary Healthcare (PHC) and other Secondary healthcare facilities.

“We focused mostly on Primary Healthcare which we have achieved one functional health care centre in each of the 274 wards, so now we are paying attention to the General Hospitals,” he added.