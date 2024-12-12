The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has requested the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) to patronise the Kwara Garment Factory, Ilorin for the production of police uniforms.

The governor made the request during the opening ceremony of a two-day management retreat organised by the NPTF for stakeholders in Ilorin, Kwara State last Thursday.

The training which was hosted by Kwara State government was coordinated by the office of the permanent secretary, Political, Cabinet and Special Services, Governor’s Office, Ilorin, Mrs Esther Oluyomi.

The workshop has “Building A Secured Nigeria Through Effective NPTF Intervention for the Nigeria Police Force” as its theme.

Represented by the senior special assistant on Security, Alh Muyideen Aliyu, the governor said that Kwara is yet to enjoy much benefits from the NPTF.

He, therefore, called for the intervention of the agency in the rehabilitation of Police Training School, Ilorin, and the upgrading of the training facilities to enhance the capacity of police personnel.

The governor also called for rehabilitation of the Police Command Headquarters in Ilorin and some selected Divisional Police Offices, construction of accommodation facilities, provision of operational vehicles and the construction of additional Police Divisions across the three senatorial districts.

AbdulRazaq told the gathering that:” Kwara State Government prioritises security and has provided operational facilities such as vehicles, logistics to the Nigerian Police Force, Kwara State Command. This underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.”

“We are aware that the NPTF’s primary source of funding is 0.5% of the total revenue accruing to the federation account. However, Kwara State, has not enjoyed much benefits from the NPTF. Therefore, I request the intervention of the NPTF to consider the following:

Rehabilitation of police training School, Ilorin, upgrading the training facilities to enhanced capacity of police personnel; rehabilitation of the Police Command Headquarters and some selected Divisional Police Offices.

“improving the working conditions and operational efficiency of the police, construction of living facilities: providing decent accommodation for police personnel to boost their morale and productivity, provision of operational vehicles: equipping the police with necessary vehicles to enhanced their response to security challenges, and construction of additional Police Divisions across the three senatorial district of Kwara State, and finally, we request the NPTF to patronize Kwara Garment Factory for the production of police uniforms. ” With the support of the NPTF, we believe we can enhance the capacity of the police to respond to emerging security challenges, promote community policing, and improve the overall security architecture in Kwara State.”

The governor restated the commitment of his administration to promoting the welfare of the people of the state people, adding that ” security is a critical component of the present administration in the State. ” We look forward to partnering

with the NPTF to achieve our security objectives and promote the safer, more prosperous Kwara State for all.”

In a swift response to the governor’s requests, the executive chairman of NPTF, Mohammed Sheidu led his management team on the assessment tour of the garment factory and Ilorin Police Training School, the following day – Friday, December 6, 2024.

After the tour of the facilities, Sheidu announced plans by his agency to intervene in the upgrading of the Police Training School, Ilorin, to a world class standard. He equally promised to patronise the Kwara Garment Factory, Ilorin for the production of police uniforms.

Sheidu assured the state government that the Fund will intervene in the upgrade of the facilities at the Police Training School and as well patronise the garment factory after necessary talks with the state government.

He said though the Ilorin Police Training School is meant for the training of recruits, the Funds would intervene in the rehabilitation and upgrading of its facilities to a world class standard.

“The facilities( in the police training school) need to be upgraded to world class standard “, Sheidu said.

At the Kwara State government-owned Garment Factory, Sheidu initiated talks with officials of the factory for possible production of uniforms for officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

Impressed by the facilities on ground, Sheidu urged other state governments to replicate same in their respective states to encourage local production and end importation of textiles materials.

He added: “The conversation is open with the Kwara state government on how the NPTF can patronise the factory.”

The secretary to the state government, Prof. Mamman Jibril and the permanent secretary, General Services, Alh AbdulGaniyu Shuaib, graced the opening ceremony of the retreat at De Peace Hotel, Tanke area, Ilorin.