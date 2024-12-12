The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during the week joined the people of the state, especially the Ilorin Emirate, to congratulate Sheikh AbdulKadir Salman Sholagberu on his appointment as an Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja.

The governor also rejoiced with Prof. Abdulquadir Ibrahim Abikan on his appointment as the director general of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said the appointment of Sheikh Sholagberu as an Imam representing the north central at the National Mosque, Abuja underscored his standing as an accomplished scholar who has paid his dues in the field of Islamic theology and propagation.

He commended the proprietor of Daarul Kitab wa Sunnah College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilorin for his contributions to knowledge and unity of the Muslim community in the country.

The governor also commended the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), particularly the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for its commitment to the unity of the Muslim community and national development.

AbdulRazaq asked Allah to grant Sheikh Sholagberu long life, good health, wisdom, and the guidance to succeed in the esteemed role as an Imam of the National Mosque Abuja.

On Prof. Abikan, the governor said the appointment is a beautiful addition to the rank of public officers from Kwara State who are serving the nation meritoriously.

He asked Allah to guide the new NIALS DG and give him success in the discharge of his duties.