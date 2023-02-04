Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has inaugurated a 13-man member Endowment Fund Board of Trustees for the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai.

Inaugurating the board in Minna, Governor Bello charged it to explore all avenues to turn the university into a centre of excellence.

He said the board members were carefully selected based on their track records and that among its terms of reference is to provide advice that would lead to the growth and development of the university.

He added that the board should operate within the confines of the ethics of IBBU Lapai or as applicable to the laws of the state.

“The board of trustees shall serve as advisory to the visitor on endowment matters of IBB Lapai and shall intervene with the governing council concerning the management of the institution, and look at other areas that will promote and develop IBB to a greater height,” he said.

The governor urged all the 25 local government councils in the state to see the need to support the university.

The chairman of the board and former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), assured the governor of their resolve to serve and contribute their quota to the development of the university.

Gen. Abubakar who acknowledged the present financial difficulty, however implored the governor to make funds available for the success of their assignment.

He commended those supporting the growth of the university and appealed to the local government councils to do more.

Other members of the board are; Engineer Inuwa Musa Kuta as vice chairman I, Dr Suleyman Ndanusa, vice chairman II, Hajiya Aisha Ndanusa Ahmed, the representative of the donor groups, Prof. Abu Kasim Adamu, the vice chancellor.