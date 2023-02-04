A media consultant and publisher of Ourtimesng.com, Mr Jonathan Eze, has described a former Governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as a shining light in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over policies and reforms he has introduced in the passport service sub-sector of the ministry.

Carrying out under-cover investigations in some passport offices in Lagos and Ogun states spanning over three months, the media entrepreneur singled out Sagamu passport front office and its passport control officer, Mr Musa Maigida as an epitome of transparency, efficiency and an outstanding manager of human resources over the manners he commands respect among his personnel and how he interfaces with applicants with utmost humility.

Eze also extolled the leadership being provided by the controller general of the Immigration Service, Mr Idris Isah Jere who has brought his ingenuity and years of experience into bear.

In a statement signed yesterday, he stated that little was expected from the minister on assumption of office because of his engineering background but has exceeded expectations in the discharge of his duties in the ministry and has rebranded the image of the passport service with innovations that must be sustained by the next administration.