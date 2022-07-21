All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared that Senator Magnus Ngei Abe resigned his membership of the party in order to realise his governorship ambition on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, APC publicity secretary in the state, Senibo Chris Finebone, described the exit of Abe and some of his followers from the party as a good riddance.

Finebone accused Abe of conniving with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to remove the APC from the ballot in the 2019 general election in the state, using the judiciary.

He said, “After the 2019 unfortunate development, Abe continued to receive support from outside the state and persisted in undermining Rivers APC through every imaginable means principally through frivolous litigations executed through his proxies.

“However, it recently came to our attention that Senator Abe and the few persons still with him had concluded plans to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on whose platform Abe will run for governor, hence their persistent hype to the effect that Abe will be on the ballot come 2023.

“In what appears to be a carefully planned exit plan, close associates of Abe started resigning from the APC and making heavy weather of their exit in the social media as part of their exit plan as though they have been functional members of the Party, just to hoodwink the public.

“This press conference is essentially to explain to you and the public that Rivers APC considers the formal exit of Abe and his associates from the APC as good riddance. We liken it to a successful excision of a debilitating cancer from the body.

“Rivers APC can now heave a sigh of relief from the sustained destabilizing onslaught by Senator Abe. We wish him well as he joins the SDP. We pray that he takes everything he exhibited in APC particularly his nuisance value to his new party so that the world would see him for who he truly is,” he said.