Nigeria Police Force has warned the youths against get-rich-quick syndrome because it is the cause of the criminal activities in the country.

The force public relations officer (FPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who stated this in Abeokuta, Ogun State called on Nigerians to take positive steps towards reforming the society from inside out.

He stated this in a paper on “Insecurity and Get-rich-Quick Syndrome: Implications for the Nigerian Society” at a public lecture held by the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta.

Speaking on the role played by all societal parties which entrenches the get-rich-quick mentality in its members, particularly the youths who fall under the generation Y and Z, the FPRO called for an overhaul of the current complacent mindset of sensitive structures in contemporary Nigerian society.

The public lecture had in attendance the chief host and provost of the College, Dr. R. A. Soyele and the commissioner of police, Ogun State Police command, CP Lanre Bankole who emphasized the important role of the family, as a microcosm of the country, in tackling the menace of insecurity in the land.

The presentation and its expected positive impact on the audience made up of the creme in Abeokuta, students and staff of the college, members of various unions, religious and traditional groups, lends credence to the fact that the school, beside the family, remains a vital ground for cross fertilisation of equally positive ideas for all-inclusive development in our country.