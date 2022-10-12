All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has congratulated Ambassador Uzoma Emenike and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for being honoured yesterday with National Awards.

The country’s ambassador to the US, and the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives were honoured as Member of the Order of the Niger, and Officer of the Order of the Niger respectively along with other awardees

The party’s chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu spoke with our correspondent in Umuahia the state capital after the two indigenes of the state were decorated in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ononogbu noted that he was pretty sure that the awards would further inspire the awardees to be more committed to their respective primary assignments and the development of humanity and the country at large.

“The awards which came as rewards for their humility, hard work and dedication have made their names shining with fame in the midst of many.

