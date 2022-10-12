Suspected gunmen have killed another operative of the Ebubeagu Security Organisation in Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi State.

The incident was confirmed by the state sector commander of the security outfit, Mr. Friday Ujor who expressed concern over the continuous attack and killing of the personnel of the command in the state by unknown gunmen.

Ujor stated that the command had lost a good number of its personnel in the hands of the gunmen this year and stated that the personnel were not relenting in their efforts towards ensuring the security of lives and properties of the citizens.

It was gathered that the incident which happened at Umuezekoha, in the Ezza North local government area of the state came shortly after another personnel was killed by the unknown gunmen in Iboko in Izzi local government area of the state.

It was said that the operatives were standing along the road when the gunmen who operated on a motorcycle struck, shot at them and fled to an unknown destination.

