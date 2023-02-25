Less than a day to the National Assembly election, the All Progressives Congress in Abia State has suspended its Abia North senatorial candidate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from the party.

This was contained in a letter signed by the disciplinary committee chairman, Barr Paul Nwabuisi; state APC secretary, Chief Chidi Avaja, and chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

According to the letter, the suspension is with immediate effect.

A copy of the letter which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Umuahia, accused the Senate chief whip and former governor of the state of anti-party activities.

“The suspension is as a result of thorough investigations and recommendations of the disciplinary committee set up by Igbere Ward A, Bende LGA and the leadership of the party,” it said.

The letter, entitled ‘Notification on Suspension’ which was addressed to the senator, said the action “is in consonance with Article 21b (i-v) of the Constitution of the party.

“Note that the party is highly committed to her integrity and as such will not condone any of these afore-stated acts and other forms of anti-party activities.”

The letter which was copied to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, added that “having evidence substantial enough for your suspension, the integrity of the party must be protected.”