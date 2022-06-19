The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has been united under the leadership of High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

This came as all factional groups of the party yesterday collapsed their structures into the executive committee led by Hon (Dr) Kingsley Ononogbu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 7-point communique issued at the end of their reconciliation meeting in Ntalakwu, Ikwuano local government area of the state, they affirmed their unanimous support for Emenike and the other candidates.

Speaking at the ocassion hosted by the candidate for Abia Central Senatorial district, Hon Emeka Atuma, Emenike expressed worry that the state has suffered serious neglect due to bad governance.

He maintained that if elected into the office he would build a first world economy in a third world country, assuring that his administration would create quality job opportunities for the youths.

Announcing the constituting of a harmonisation committee for the party to be chaired by Senator Chris Adighije with Onyejeocha as secretary, he added that the move to liberate the state can no longer wait.

Others who spoke at the ocassion were two former chairmen of the party, Barr Fabian Okonkwo and Hon Donatus Nwankpa, as well as former Labour and Productivity minister, Diala Emeka Wogu.

The rest were Representatives Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Ben Kalu, Atuma, Barr F.N. Nwosu, Ononogbu, and former speaker of the state House of Assemly, Rt Hon Uzor Azubuike, who read the communique among others.