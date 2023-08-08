ICJ Judgement: No Land Will Be Ceded To Cameroon – Gov Otu

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has vowed not to allow any piece of land to be ceded to neighbouring Cameroon under the guise of fulfilling the implementation of 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) Judgement.

Otu spoke yesterday in Calabar at the end of a public hearing organised by House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to investigate attempt to cede over 10,000 sq km of Nigerian land to Cameroon.

Represented by his chief of staff, Mr Emmanuel Ironbar, the governor said the state was still nursing wounds from the loss of Bakassi and its 76 oil wells which he believes can still be revisited.

He charged the committee to invite relevant stakeholders involved in the loss of the oil-rich peninsula to get to the root of the matter.

The state chief executive hailed the House of Representatives for setting up the Adhoc committee to investigate the disputed borders in Danare and Biajua communities in Boki local government area of the state.

He said that the visit of committee members to disputed pillars 113A and 114 in Boki communities, was a welcome development stressing that the visit will certainly assist the lawmakers to put up painstaking reports.