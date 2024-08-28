Abia State Ministry of Health and the Primary Healthcare Development Agency will soon embark on retrofiting of 200 health centres across the state.

The state’s commissioner for information, Okey Kanu stated this while briefing the press on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting chaired by the governor, Alex Otti in Umuahia, the capital.

“Work will commence at the centres in the first week of September and the delivery of those projects will be somewhere around December,” he noted.

“All the 184 wards of the state will benefit from this project. I believe that will turn out to be some form of Christmas gift to residents of the state.”

Kanu, who described the project as a bold step to further improve the health sector of the state, urged the people to avail themselves of services at the centres.

Speaking on the recent reported case of M-Pox in the state, the commissioner explained that the government is on guard against the desease through public awareness programmes.

He reminded the people that the government had established a treatment centre for the desease at the state’s University Teaching Hospital, Aba with a view to replicate the centres across the state if need be.

While urging the people to report suspected case of the desease to the nearest health facility, he added that earlier detection of heath challenge and attention go along way to speed up recovery.