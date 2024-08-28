SKY Girls Nigeria, a vibrant community of teenage girls dedicated to self-expression and authenticity, has premiered its highly anticipated series, ‘Journey to Bloom’ in Kaduna.

The project supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has been instrumental in promoting financial literacy, reproductive health education, and empowerment across Nigeria, is a vital step toward creating meaningful conversations that resonate with teenage girls navigating their challenges.

The account director, SKY Girls Nigeria, Benedicta Ogbian, expressed excitement about the series, saying that the series was created to capture the essence of what SKY Girls stands for.

She however, explained that SKY Girls is empowering teen girls to be true to themselves while addressing the unique challenges they face.

According to Ogbian, through the series, they were not only able to discover fresh talents but also explore the dynamics of the nation and real issues affecting teenage girls in Nigeria.

“From financial literacy to reproductive health and peer pressure, each episode in the series addresses topics that resonate with the realities faced by these young girls across the country every day, and this is even more profound in Northern Nigeria, where data from the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) shows that there are over 7.6 million out of school girls in Nigeria, with about 48% of them being in the North West and North East”.

“Beyond the entertainment, Journey to Bloom aligns with a broader mission to enhance financial literacy among teenage girls as part of ongoing efforts to foster financial inclusion across Nigeria. The series forms a crucial element of SKY Girls Nigeria’s strategy to create positive social change and drive awareness around critical issues affecting the nation’s youth,” she said.

She also said that SKY Girls Nigeria has rapidly expanded its reach, empowering thousands of young women across Nigeria, adding that its flagship programmes and TV series, including Journey to Bloom and SKY Girls Fest Kaduna, as well as SKY Girls Magazine, have been pivotal in achieving this impact.