The Labour Party (LP)-led Abia State government and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently at loggerheads over spate of insecurity in the State.

The special adviser to Abia State governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, has accused the opposition of being behind the rise in insecurity in the state since May.

Ekeoma made the allegation in statement issues on Tuesday in the state capital city Umuahia, saying “the information is from series of tip-off from patriotic citizens and reliable intelligence.”

“The sole agenda is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the state,” the statement explained in part:

It said the acts included attacks on security agents and innocent civilians, and kidnapping “with a view to creating anarchy and instill fear in the minds of the residents and visitors.”

The statement came after unknown gunmen killed two soldiers last Wednesday, and a policeman on Sunday, injuring another during seperate attacks at two different locations in the state.

Describing the State government as peace-loving and devoid of involvement in violence, the statement added that it must be noted that it would not yield to blackmail or intimidation.

“It needs to be understood that the government will not sit idly by and watch any person or group of persons unleash violence on innocent and peace-loving citizens of the state.

“The Alex Otti administration is prepared and equal to the task of safeguarding the lives and property of the residents and will execute the obligation without let or hindrance,” Ekeoma stated.

He appealed to community and traditional rulers to be vigilant and report suspicious persons within their areas as well as parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards’ activities.

“The residents are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or panic, as government is determined to ensure their protection at all times,” he added.

But, reacting to the allegation in a statement, PDP publicity secretary, Eric Ikwuagwu, said it had taken notice of the allegation and rejected same.

“While we understand the gravity of the situation, we urge the government to refrain from politicising a matter as serious as security,” the statement observed

It argued that the opposition’s constitutional responsibility is to provide constructive criticism and present alternative perspectives without fear of intimidation

Titled: “Re: Response to governments special announcement on security in Abia State,” it asserted: “It is not only our right but our duty to hold the government accountable.

“We want to remind the Alex Otti administration that combating insecurity demands comprehensive strategies beyond mere declarations in conclusion.

“We urge the government to focus on working with security agencies to restore peace in our communities, ensuring that the residents can go about their daily lives free from fear.”