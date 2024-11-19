Benue State governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia has approved the sum of N75,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Governor Alia who announced the new minimum wage after a meeting with the organised labour on Monday, said it is effective from November, 2024.

He also said the remaining three months of salary arrears as agreed with labour union leaders would be paid simultaneously with the new minimum wage between November and December.

Governor Alia noted that civil servants have gone through a lot of difficulties, highlighting his administration’s desire to cushion the effect of current hardship through the payment of five, out of the nine months arrears owed them.

He commended Benue workers for their patience with his administration, adding that they were stakeholders in the development of the state.

He further charged them to sustain their support and cooperation to enable his administration deliver on its campaign promises even as he commended them for their contributions to the development of Benue State.

Governor Alia who said the N75,000 agreed upon was affordable for his administration, reiterated his commitment towards repositioning the civil service for quality service delivery.

Responding, the state Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council, Comrade Aloysius Umaja described the emergence of Governor Alia was a divine gift to Benue workers, noting his efforts towards the transformation of the civil service.

He assured the Governor of the resolve of all Benue workers to support his administration to succeed.

In an interview, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Terungwa Igbe commended the Governor on behalf of the state civil servants for his kind gesture towards the welfare of workers.

Igbe assured that the state workers were proud of Governor Alia and will continue to stand by him.

Our correspondent reports that the state committee for the implementation of national minimum wage by chaired by the Head of Service, Dr. Moses Agbogbo Ode.