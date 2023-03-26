The Abia State government has kept sealed lips over an alleged plot to impeach the governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, about two months to the end of his second term in office.

This is even as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state appears to be in serious disarray after losing the governorship election among others to the Labour Party.

Hatchers of the plot, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered reliably, are said not to be happy with the way Ikpeazu, who lost his Abia South senatorial bid, led the party to such a disastrous defeat”.

“Those in the driving seat of the plot are mostly Ikpeazu’s kinsmen in the House of Assembly from Abia Central and South, who feel he has dishonored them by his poor performance in office,” said a source.

The source listed the charges against Ikpeazu to include his handling of events that played out before and during the party’s primaries where most of the members were denied second term ticket.

“So also was the sidelining of the leadership of the party in the state and rejecting of their advice regarding the election as Assembly/party members,” the source further said.

“Most disheartening is Ikpeazu’s non-performance in office for almost eight years now, which contributed largely to PDP’s failure at all levels in the elections.”

Efforts to speak to the commissioner for information and strategy, Eze Chikamnayo and other top members of the administration on the matter at press time proved abortive.