The State Working Committee (SWC) of Adamawa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Gwadabawa Ward executives over suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

Executives of Gwadabawa Ward of the APC in Yola North local government area had suspended Mustapha over what they described as his inability to assist the party at the ward level in the 2023 general elections.

They alleged that Mustapha failed to deliver Hong, his home LGA for the APC during the presidential and governorship elections, in spite of his position and that of his brother, the former SGF, Babachir Lawal.

State APC secretary, Dr Raymond Chidama, however said the ward exco members lack power to suspend the SGF from the party.

The suspension was sequel to the recommendation of the local government APC officials who asked for formation of a caretaker committee over the indefinite suspension.

“The SWC also considered the confidence bestowed in the SGF by President Muhammadu Buhari, where he gave him national honour, several letters of recommendation and appointed him to chair key federal government committees and councils. Latest of it all is the presidential committee on transition.” Chidama said.

He described the ward exco as an embarrassment to the national chairman, President Buhari and the party.

‘The APC therefore approved the removal from office, all exco members of Gwadamawa ward with immediate effect, and gave indefinite suspension of all exco members of Gwadabawa ward from the party,” he said.

A seven-man caretaker committee as recommended by Yola North local government executive committee has been constituted to take over the affairs of the party at the ward level.