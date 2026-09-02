Newly recruited teachers in Abia State are to undergo a mandatory five-day orientation programme on literacy, classroom technology, data-driven teaching tools and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) methodologies.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this when he briefed journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor, Alex Otti.

He explained that the programme would hold from 7th September to 12th September, 2026, at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, and Federal Government Girls’ College, Umuahia, the state capital.

According to the commissioner, the participants are expected to select their preferred venue through the Ministry of Basic Education’s portal.

He said the orientation would expose the new teachers to the responsibilities and expectations of public and civil servants, the vision and strategic direction of education under Governor Otti administration, as well as modern learner-centred teaching methods.

Kanu said the state’s Sexual Assault Referral Centres recorded eight cases of sexual and gender-based violence during the period under review, involving survivors between four and 25 years.

‎”The cases involved abuse by neighbours, landlords, family members and, in one instance, an employee, with some young victims allegedly subjected to repeated assaults by the same perpetrator.

‎He added that the centres provided medical, psychosocial and legal support to survivors and were collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice.