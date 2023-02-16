Cross River State chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has rejected police officers deployed by police high command to the state for February 25, and May 11, 2023 election duties.

IPAC chairman in Cross River State, Comrade Anthony Bissong Attah stated this while interacting with journalists in a press conference which took place in Calabar.

Attah said the affected police officers were known for conniving with other bodies to compromise elections describing their deployment to the state as questionable with a plan and intention to rig the next general elections.

He said, “Through our security intelligence, we recently peeped into the list of police officers deployed to Cross River State and we are very curious because some of the officers and men are of questionable pedigree.

“We have it on good authority that the following officers CP Garba Aliyu (overall election CP), CP Stanley Use (South), CP Akinwale Adenirun (Central) and D P Elias Eliegwu ( North).

“We are deeply concerned and obviously worried to note that the leader of the team is an officer who as commissioner of police in Ebonyo state was allegedly responsible for all the crisis and attrocities in the neighbouring state.

“CP. Garba Aliyu has a penchant for supporting none state actors in their bid to unleash mayhem on the citizens of the state.

“His open support for Ebubeagu has been responsible for the killings, destruction of properties and general state of insecurity in Ebonyo state.

“He is a highly compromised officer known for being a ready and easy tool in the hands of the government of the day.

“He is the one behind the strangulation not opposition parties in Ebonyi state”.He maintained.

“We are also curious about the formation of new Tactical units opposite Cross River State governors office to be trained and used for election to be headed by CSP Bayero (from Abuja command).”