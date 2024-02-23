The member representing Obingwa West constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Erondu Uchenna Erondu, Jnr has registered 120 indegent students from the constituency for the 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP at Comprehensive Secondary School, Osusu Amaukwa, Obingwa local government after the registration, Hon Uchenna Erondu reiterated his commitment to providing succor to the less-privileged in the constituency.

“This gesture is part of Igodo Igwe Foundation annual free registration for examinations and other interventions in education to enhance human capital development in the constituency,” said the founder of the foundation.

The House committee chairman on Public Service, used the forum to invite good-spirited individuals, groups and organisations in the constituency to work in concert with the foundation to educate the indegent and less-privileged.

“As stateholders in this constituency, it behoves us to ensure that students who desire to further their education but lack the financial wherewithal are assisted to achieve their vision“

Responding, one of the students, Enyioma Gift, from Mgboko Umuanunu, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture adding that she had almost given up hope of registering for the examination due to financial challenge.

“I feel so delighted and grateful to the one-time chairman of the local government for restoring my hope of furthering my education up to university level. I can’t thank him enough,” she added.

Similarly, the father of one of the students, Nwandiko Uchechukwu, from Osaa Okea, Ahiaba Ward Five, while commending the lawmaker for the gesture, added that a huge financial burden had been lifted from his shoulders.

Mr Uchechukwu who described university education as key to individual and community development, maintained that “with the gesture, a bright future now beacons on my daughter, Chioma Rejoice Uchechukwu”.