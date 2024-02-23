Police operatives have arrested one Hoomvez Martins Nyelong, 27, and Daniel Audu Adamu, 26, both students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, for allegedly responsible for the death of two persons at Durum, a community in the neighbourhood of the Gubi Campus of the University in Bauchi State.

Similarly, the Police arrested one Maigari Inuwa, 29, who claimed to have graduated from the University of Jos (UniJos), in connection with the crime. All the suspects were suspected to be members of a notorious cult group.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmad Mohammed Wakil, who confirmed the development to journalists in a statement on Friday, said a resident of Durum community had alerted Police operatives at ‘C’ Division after discovering the bodies of the victims separately dumped in the bush.

The PPRO said Nyelong deposited one of the corpses identified as Reheboth Joseph Deshi, 32, adding that the identity of the other victim could not be immediately identified.

“The suspects were seen roaming about around the area, they were arrested and failed to give a satisfactory account of their mission in the area.

“Both the corpses were viewed and no physical injury or mark of violence or strangulation was observed. But the two eyes of the last body recovered were forcefully punctured,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said exhibits recovered at the scene included pieces of razor blades; empty bottles of water; empty bottles of alcohol; empty sachets of water; candles; sticks with blood stains and torn short trousers.

Wakil noted that while an investigation was still ongoing, efforts have been intensified to burst their enclaves and arrest the remaining accomplices.