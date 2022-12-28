All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has said that indiscipline among the leaders has rubbed-off on governance and the civil service.

Emenike stated this during his annual family thanksgiving service held at St John Methodist Church of Nigeria, Umukabia Okpuala in Umuahia North local government of the state.

Regretting that indiscipline has permeated the entire governance structure, attitude to work and performance of official duties, he promised to address it if he becomes the governor.

“Without discipline we cannot restore the state. I will lead by example and ensure that government functionaries are made to perform their duties according to laid down rules and regulations.

“Nobody will come to work late because I will not come late. Nobody will delay salary payment because I will not delay it. And nobody will refuse to pay a pension because I will not tolerate it,” he said.

Emenike, his wife, Dr Uzoma Emenike, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US and their children, were joined in the service by the state APC family including the deputy governorship candidate, Rev Mrs. Gloria Akara, and the state chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

Emenike said when the state was eventually rescued with APC in Government House, the state will experience a new lease of life with positive development because the children of God are in charge.

In his sermon, Very Rev, Obinna Agbo encouraged people to cultivate the habit of engaging in thanksgiving in whatever circumstances.

He said God is the ultimate helper, hence people must seek His help before embarking on endeavours because no matter how highly placed or amount of resources one has, he cannot be self-sufficient.

“There is no other source of help except God whether in the past, whether at the present and whether in the future,” he said.

At the reception the APC leaders, candidates and chieftains that addressed the huge gathering of party faithful from all the 17 local governments areas called for concerted efforts to achieve victory in 2023.

The deputy governorship candidate urged party leaders to go back to their various wards and strengthen the party structure to put them in good stead to harness the votes in the grassroots.

The chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, reminded party members that rescuing the state was not about Emenike or any other party leader or political office holder but about the good of the state.

The minister of state for science, technology and innovation, Hon Henry Ikoh, called on all party members to throw their weight behind the party’s governorship candidate to win the governorship race next year.

“Chief Emenike has positioned himself and his deputy to liberate Abia and we must support them and all APC candidates to emerge victorious in the 2023 general election,” he said.