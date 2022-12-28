Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has declared that he has no regrets in his two terms leadership as the people of the state still cherish and respect him.

The governor, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists in his office, said he achieved a minimum of one project in every community.

Governor Badaru said he has fulfilled all the promises he made during the campaign and even done soo many additional projects and programs that improve the social and economic life of Jigawa citizens.

He said, “I believe and the general public bear witness that our APC administration has put in place so many infrastructures that made the state one of the investor friendly states with access roads to every community in the state.

“We are number one interms of access to potable drinking water in Northern Nigeria and we are second in the country. Our agricultural outputs increased with over 100 per cent and also our education performance improved with over 60 per cent and our GDP increased with over 100 per cent”

“We archived minimum of one health facilities in every political wards, while our policy on girls child free education and scholarship for all is increasing the numbers of our health professionals and other professionals.

“Our infrastructures and human capital development indices is a clear manifestation on how we utilized the little resources we earned in the last seven years for the betterment of our people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks God, our people are appreciating our leadership. This made it possible for me to go round the state asking people to vote for APC again.”

The governor reiterated his commitment to ensure he left a healthy treasury to his successor unlike the past practice in the state.

“I am respecting my citizens and they are respecting me, I have no regrets on what we have done, and I am optimistic that time will continue to remember our exemplary and all-inclusive leadership in Jigawa state,” he said.