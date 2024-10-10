Abia State commissioner for information, Okey Kanu, has said the state had been selected along with four others to benefit from the Nigeria Solar for Health Programme, sponsored by the European Union (EU).

Kanu stated this while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor, Alex Otti, in Umuahia, the capital.

“The project aims to provide solar power for our rural health institutions. The government will provide counterpart funding of 30 per cent while the EU will provide the balance of 70 per cent.

“The provision of solar-powered lights will benefit not only health institutions but also all those who live and do business around the institutions,” the information chief asserted.

Furthermore, the commissioner said that the government had completed 124 road projects across the state through the Ministry of Works in line with its zero-pothole initiative.

“The ministry has continued to deliver on this policy initiative across the length and breadth of the state. The principal focus is on Aba, the commercial nerve centre and Umuahia, the capital.”

He said, “Within the next four to five weeks or probably in November, Governor Otti will commission Ndoki Road in Ukwa East local government”.

“The contractor is working assiduously to make sure that the project is delivered on schedule,” noted Kanu, who added that work is also in progress on many other roads in both towns and beyond.