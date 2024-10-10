The commissioner of police in Rivers State, Mohammed Mustapha, has visited the secretariats of some local government councils in the state yesterday for an on-the-spot assessment of damages following last Monday’s violence and arson attack on the secretariats.

No fewer than four council secretariats, especially Eleme, Emohua, Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor LGAs, were touched as newly elected council chairmen and councillors attempted to resume office.

Following the development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence and arson.

Speaking with journalists at Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre LGA, Mustapha stated that the visit was a confidence-building exercise to reassure the people of their safety in every part of the state.

He announced that the police had launched a full-scale investigation into the violence and arson attacks, with the deputy commissioner of police, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), leading the team.

He said: “We are out this morning on confidence-building patrol to assure the public of their safety, which is part of the proactive measures we intend to put in place to ensure security in Rivers State.

“We are on the spot assessment of the situation on ground so far and what has happened to these areas. We are taking action and we have embarked on full-scale investigation.

“We have set up a high-powered investigation team led by the deputy commissioner, State CID, to be assisted by the assistant commissioner of police, State CID.

“We have seasoned Police Officers who will investigate the case thoroughly. Subsequently, we will submit our report to Inspector General of Police.

“I am preaching the gospel of peace to everybody. I am a peacemaker. I am an Ambassador of Peace. My message to everybody is to let us collaborate to maintain law and order.

“The state is not volatile. There is relative peace, and we will continue to ensure public safety. We will collaborate with all critical stakeholders, both state and non-state actors, to ensure the safety and security of the entire state”.