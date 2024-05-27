Abia State governor, Alex Otti has announced that his administration will soon embark on a medical city project in the state to improve the health sector and create employment opportunities.

Dr Otti stated this at a monthly interaction with newsmen tagged ” Governor Otti speaks to Abians,” for the month of May at Government House, Umuahia, the state capital.

“It will take us time to complete. In another two or three years, it will be completed. When we do, it will attract and discourage health tourism abroad,” he said.

The governor, who did not disclose the location or cost implications of the proposed project, assured that anything that could be found in such facilities abroad will be available at the city.

Otti said already, both indegens of the state and other citizens of the country both at home and in the dispora have indicated interest in the proposed project.

Speaking further on the sector, he noted that the about-one year administration had ensured that the facilities, which have been retrofitted were manned by experts and capable hands.

Other areas, he said it had succeded are infrastructure, security, education, agriculture, service delivery, liquidation of pension arrears owed by the previous administrations, ease of doing business, and stabilizing the economy.