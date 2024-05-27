The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for flagging-off the construction of 250 Renewed Hope Housing Estate project in Damaturu the state capital.

Buni made the commendation during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the houses along Gashu’a road in Damaturu.

The Governor disclosed that the construction of the houses in Yobe State and other parts of the country has clearly demonstrated the president’s commitments towards meeting the housing needs of the people.

He said, “I wish to extend our profound gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his commitments to address the housing deficit and provide Nigerians with decent accommodation especially in states like ours that suffered massive loss to the protracted security challenges.

“Let me also appreciate the Hon Minister of Housing and Urban Development for the kind consideration of Yobe State in the first phase of this programme. I am a keen follower of your activities and I am glad to say you have demonstrated great commitments to achieve your set goals.”

The governor used the forum and called on the Federal Government to sell the 208 housing units earlier constructed in Damaturu to the state government.

The governor said the houses should be sold to the Yobe state government “At a 50 percent discount on the cost of construction to enable us to further allocate the houses to the victims of insurgency on owner-occupier basis.

“It may interest the Honourable Minister and of course this gathering to note that the construction of Green Economic City with the aim of integrating residential and commercial areas in a sustainable way to uplift the status of Damaturu as a modern city is in the pipeline.

“We have as a matter of deliberate policy patronised local contractors, dealers in building materials, and artisans. We also patronised the state-owned Sahel Aluminum Company for the supply of roofing sheets. This is to create employment opportunities, contribute to the local economy, and to fast track the recovery programme.

“I, therefore, wish to appeal to the Honourable Minister to kindly consider our local contractors, Building materials merchants and artisans to locally source for the materials and manpower, to further give our people a sense of belonging and ownership of the Renewed Hope agenda,” Governor Buni said.

The governor congratulated and appealed to the contractors to ensure that they execute quality projects that would stand the test of time so that there is value for money, and to be of benefit to the people.

“I also urge the good people of Yobe state to extend our renowned culture of hospitality and cooperation to the contractors to ensure timely and successful completion of the project” Governor Buni said.

The minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa represented by the State Minister, Engr. Abdullahi T. Gwarzo, said the project billed for completion in time includes 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 50 units 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

“Designed with flexibility in mind, these units can be expanded as the financial conditions of the homeowner improve, ensuring long-term suitability and affordability.”

The minister said the project has various economic impacts as it can generate an average of 25 direct and indirect jobs, potentially creating over 6, 500 jobs.