Abia Youths Have Capacity To Transform African Economy – Amb Ezieme

Nigerians have been notified that the youths of Abia state has the capacity to transform the African economy with the advent of the Alex Otti administration.

Amb. Okam Ezieme an Agriculture commodity trader and Eminent Peace Ambassador with special focus on the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals made this known in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

He said with the involvement of the youths in the emergence of the Alex Otti administration, the youths should naturally expect a pay back which will help transform not only the state but the country at large.

He stressed that with the quality of talented youths in the state, Abia will expectedly play a key role in the quest to make Nigeria an exporting country.

He described the Abia Trade Fair as a tourist attraction which can be harnessed to make it more inclusive enough to attract investors from far and near.

Amb Ezieme who is the Managing Director of Cozance Foods also said the agricultural potentials of Abia state has to be harnessed to provide job opportunities for the teeming and vibrant youths of the state. While describing the state as one of the best in terms of human capacity, Amb. Ezieme said he expects the present Alex Otti administration to better the state more than he met it.