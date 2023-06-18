After Merger, Firm To Offer Business Solutions

Following merger between the renowned Sam Obafemi Behavioral Change Academy (SOBCA) and the esteemed Business Study Group (BSG), a new business solutions company, Cerca Africa has debut.

This union marks a significant milestone in the industry, as Cerca Africa positions itself to deliver unparalleled services and support to clients worldwide.

With a name derived from the Italian word meaning ‘close,’ Cerca Africa embodies its commitment to being readily accessible, attentively listening, and providing unwavering assistance to overcome the challenges faced in both business and personal life.

Offering a comprehensive range of solutions, Cerca Africa specialises in Strategy, Processes, Change Management, Marketing and Sales Outcomes, Behavioral Change, and Coaching.

Led by a team of seasoned experts, Cerca Africa strives to simplify clients’ journeys by offering innovative and customized business strategies. The newly formed company aims to empower individuals and organizations to overcome obstacles, maximize their potential, and achieve success in today’s ever-changing business landscape.

“Our mission is to make our clients’ lives easier by delivering exceptional solutions. We are committed to being there for our clients, providing unwavering support, and helping them navigate the daily challenges they face in their businesses and lives,” the visionary leader of Cerca Africa, Sam Obafemi emphasised.