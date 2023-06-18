Hyde Energy Unveils New LPG Facility In Benue

Indigenous energy firm, Hyde Energy Limited, in its drive to expand its Liqueﬁed Petroleum Gas (LPG) operations, has commissioned a new LPG facility in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

First of its kind, the NAFIL-Hyde Energy LPG Facility located at the Nigerian Air Force base of the State will provide the Force and its environs with a reliable and sustainable source of energy and improve the adoption of LPG in homes as against the use of wood and kerosene.

The investment is part of move that will significantly offer environmental benefits, and support Nigeria’s Decade of Gas policy.

With a capacity of 40 MT, it is expected to create job opportunities and boost the economy of the State whilst contributing to the country’s Human Development Index.

Speaking at the official commissioning, the chief executive officer(CEO) of Hyde Energy, Oladimeji Edwards said: “we are proud to partner with the Nigerian Air Force to bring this important project to completion. This facility is a symbol of our commitment to a more secure and sustainable future.

“We are bringing tangible benefits to both domestic and business LPG users, to the Nigerian economy, and to the environment at large. From developing storage terminals to establishing LPG hubs across Nigeria, our strategy focuses on delivering LPG to homes and other end users safely and efficiently.”