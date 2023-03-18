Teslim Monsurat Abosede is the founder of Monsurrhair. Monsurrhair is in the hair business, which ranges from the styling of bridal hair, editorials, beauty, braids, and sales of weaves, extensions, and accessories.

Her journey into making hairstyles started as a hobby, making the usual braids and cornrows with her sister, but she never thought it would grow to the stage it is now

Abosede claimed that she enrolled for the class during one of the protracted school strikes. After the strike was called off, she continued to make hairstyles for her friends and some of her classmates while also watching YouTube videos of bridal hair styling.

To her, “it was challenging to balance work and school while I was in school; on occasion, when work and school conflicted, I had to refund clients because I can not miss class to get someone else hair done. Now, I am certain that it was the low-hanging fruit for me which motivated me to explore it further.”

Lucrativity

Abosede affirmed that her chosen industry is lucrative. “Have you seen any business that is not lucrative except when the person does not understand the dynamics or what he is doing?” As far as the business of making hair is concerned, it is lucrative, and I have yet to reap everything the business has to offer, but I am sure that in no time, and with the help of God, I will achieve it.”

Challenges

“One of the major challenges we face in this business is that clients usually down-price the service we render and try to compare it to what others offer, and some will tell you that they got it cheaper somewhere else, so why is yours different? Another challenge is that, when you do not locate your salon where the right clients are, you may not get huge patronage.”

“Also, a lack of broad knowledge about styles is a challenge. You have to be careful to always ask about client style preferences so you will not.”

Advice

“Let client satisfaction be a priority during coursework. Another thing they should know is that learning is a constant. You do not have to stop learning because when you are learning, you will keep evolving with the world. Also, they should know that Rome was not built in a day. You may not always get it right the first time in your project or enterprise; do not feel like a loser; it is just a phase.

“You just have to keep working on these lapses till you get to 99.9 percent or even 100 percent. Also, never compare yourself with anyone; know your worth and charge what you’re worth because clients will always want to try their luck, and how you handle it will determine that’, she stressed.

Biography

Born and brought up in Lagos State, Teslim Monsurat Abosede is the founder of Monsurrhair, a company that is into the hair business, from the styling of bridal hair to the sales of weaves, extensions, and accessories.

Abosede is an indigene of Oyo State who graduated from the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 2021. Apart from learning the usual braids and cornrows from her sister, she enrolled in a class during one long strike at school and also took further steps to improve her craft through several online pieces of training and videos.

In 2022, she created a salon center for both physical and online teaching for women and youths in the community so that they could be self-reliant.

Abosede not only makes hair but is also a content creator and has worked with different skincare brands in Nigeria.