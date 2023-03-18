Investing in the flour business is one of the most profitable businesses that are not keenly delved into.

Sweet potato flour powder is a venture that when carefully analyzed, one can become a key player in this market.

Sweet potato powder flour is a source of carbohydrates that is fast becoming one of the most popular components of a healthy, well-balanced diet. This root vegetable is high in vitamin C, beta-carotene, manganese, copper, vitamin B6, potassium, iron, and dietary fiber. Therefore, the health benefits cannot be underestimated.

A nutritionist. Mrs. Agnes Njoku said, sweet potato flour is a rich source of Vitamin A and C, carbohydrates, and minerals that are contained within this powder provides long-lasting energy, and allow the body to replenish glucose, glycogen, and electrolytes following intense exercise or workout session.

It can be used as a substitute for other flour products in making pastries or snacks, pasta, bread, cookies and pancakes, protein shakes, and energy drinks to derive nutritional value that will fuel the global sweet potato flour market over the coming years.

Therefore, it has become a choice due to its low Glycemic Index (GI) value which means that it gives a sustained release of carbohydrates, as it has been revealed that it is preferable to other forms of carbohydrates that can increase blood sugar levels.

According to Global market research, the sweet potato flour market has witnessed significant growth as it was valued at $162.6million in 2023.

Sweet Potato Processing

Just like the Yam and plantain flour (Elubo) that are sold in the market, anyone who is goal-oriented and result-driven can make a profit from the production of sweet potato flour if they delve into it in a large-scale capacity, as there exist individuals and restaurants that sought after potato flour due to the dietary nutrients in it as it serves as a supplement.

Sweet potato flour can be homemade, but it will involve having a clean and hygienic environment for the process as it involves preheating the oven to the lowest temperature before the washed sweet potato is sliced into thin pieces while it is placed in the oven to dehydrate.

And then a sheet of aluminum foil to hold the slices up and allow the hot air to get underneath.

Once the sweet potatoes are washed, thinly sliced, and are being placed in the oven, the process can take anywhere from 5-8 hours depending on how thin the sweet potato slices are. The thinner the slice, the faster it will dry out.

It is imperative to turn them at intervals to derive a crunchy feel before they can be grinded with a blender depending on the size or a grinding machine if it is for a high quantity and commercial purpose.

Capital

No business exists without funding, hence, to start this business on a small scale, you need a minimum of N100,000. While you buy the sweet potatoes, you also need to get involved in the process of production to cut cost of manpower.

The profit can be ploughed back into the business or more funds injected if there is an intent to go big when there is a large number of distributors or buyers.

Also, funds need to be set aside for the tools for drying or dehydrating the sweet potato which includes an oven and grinding machine.

Profitability

It is a viable business as there exist so many bakers and cooks who use them for their confectionaries. There are also those who consume them as a dietary supplement due to their nutrient value or even as a swallow meal.

Therefore, LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed that a sweet potato flour producer can make N200,000 or more as monthly income, depending on patronage.