Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association has commended the minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and his water resources counterpart, Suleiman Hussaini Adamu, for chairing the 15th Annual General Assembly (AGA) at the university in Zaria.

In a statement, the president of the association, Dr. Ibrahim Sani Khalil, said the chairmen of the AGA Lecture, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the AGA technical session, minister of the Water Resources, Suleiman Hussaini Adamu, who are members of the alumni body, deserved commendation based on the role they played during the two-day event.

Khalil also appreciated the guest lecturer and executive secretary of TETFund, Sunday Sylva Togo Echono, for presenting a well-articulated paper titled: “Funding Public Tertiary: Roles of Tertiary Education Trust Fund and Its Future for Sustainable Educational Development.”

The alumni president also appreciated the secretary to the government of federation (SSG), Boss Mustapha, governor of Kano Atate Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for sending their representatives during the occasion.

“Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association highly appreciated the royal host, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli and the chief host, the vice chancellor ABU Zaria Prof. Kabiru Bala and his management team for their active participation and support.

“The association recognizes the presence of the pro-chancellor and chairman Governing Council, University of Abuja, Prof. Ahmed Muhammad Modibbo, the former chairman of the Governing Council, Bayero University Ambassador M.A. Jumba and the secretary to Kano State government Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

“The president recognizes all the delegates from the 38 state branches including FCT, Zaria and those that participated virtually from all over the world particularly United Kingdom, United States of America (USA) faculty-based chapters among others.”