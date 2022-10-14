Yobe State government has spent over N4.465 billion in various education-related expenses, including the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of primary and secondary schools across the state, feeding of students in boarding schools.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Digital and Strategic Communications, Yusuf Ali, which was made available to Journalists, said the procurement of furniture, books, ICT, and laboratory equipment, COVID-19 prevention materials, Examination fees as well as fees for Nigeria-Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) amongst others.

He said Governor Buni, whose passion for education knows no bounds, gave the approval for the various payments, as part of his determination to revive the quality of education under the state of emergency and bring it within the reach of Yobe’s students.

According to the statement, despite the nationwide cash crunch and COVID-19 induced recession that led to economic downturn, Governor Buni has ensured that investment in the education sector under the state of emergency deserves a priority above any other needs.

He said over N1 billion was committed to construction of schools, renovating, expanding and upgrading of schools’ infrastructure across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of hostels at five secondary schools and renovation of GGSS Buni-Gari and GDSS Buni-Yadi over N600 million has been spent so far.