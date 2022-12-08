The Nation Builders Achievers Award (NBAA) is set to honour exceptional individuals and organisations for their contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the convener, NBAA, Amb. Raymond Jefferson said the award aims to motivate leaders and future leaders to make sustainable positive impact in the society towards the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Some of the proposed NBAA recipients this year include Hon Sulaiman Abubakar, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Whiteplains British School, Dr Christopher Otabor, Alliance Hospital; Techno Paint, Bedmate Furniture, Dr Kenneth Ifekudu, Mr Obinna Iyiegbu, Dr Monica Eimunjeze, Mr Mamman Ahmadu, Sascon International School.

Others are Dr Abraham Apereseimokomo Alfred, Daily Trust Newspaper, Valid Dreams Ltd, Latins Security Nigeria Limited, Hon Olododo Abdulganiyu Saka, Hon Alhassan Ado Garba, Sen. Orji Uzor, Sen. Henry Dickson, Mrs. Uzo Onukwubiri and others.

The award which started since 2018 has honoured so many distinguished individuals and organizations such as Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Ibe Kachikwu, Abraham Lincoln Academy, Travel Beta, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, Julius Berger Abumet, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, Hon. Steve Azaiki, Ahmed Isah and so many other individuals and organisations.

The 5th Edition of the NBAA holds on 18th December, 2022 at the Dome Conference Hall, Top Ranks Galaxy Hotels, Abuja.