Some suspected bandits on Tuesday night invaded Arab Road Extension 2 in Kubwa district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing one, leaving one unconscious, and abducting a serving youth corps member identified as Adenike, and seven others during the attack.

It was gathered that Miss Adenike who is the only daughter of her parents was abducted when the bandits stormed some buildings along the Arab road, shooting sporadically and whisking away any resident they could lay their hands on.

Two persons were said to have been hit by the gunshots resulting in one allegedly dying on the spot while the other was rushed to the hospital after the bandits made away with the victims abducted.

The bandits were said to have gained entrance into the Arab road extension from a hill to avoid the vigilante who are stationed in the popular entrance of the street, to avoid a fight back.

Police public relations officer for the commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, while speaking on the attack, said that the Police command has commenced investigations into the reported case of security breach occasioned by armed robbery, shooting, and abduction of some persons in the Kubwa Relocation Estate, off Arab Road area of the FCT on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday notes that the swift response of the Command, in an aggressive manhunt on the perpetrators, resulted in the rescue of three (3) victims and the recovery of firearms and ammunition, including 1 AK47 Riffle, 25 Rounds of ammunition.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that at about 1930hrs (7:30 pm) of December 6, 2022, some armed criminals came into the Kubwa Relocation Estate, shot two victims, one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown). The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them to evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the Doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.

“Meanwhile, the CP calls for calm, noting that the Command has since deployed intelligence and other operational asset possible to fortify security in the entire Kubwa area and its environs. He assures that investigations have since commenced to identify the suspects and bring them to book, while ascertaining their mission and motives,” she said.

The FCT police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious or untoward situation through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached through: 0902 222 2352.