Contrary to Police narrative, an eyewitness has alleged that the bomb that caused an explosion at the Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in Kuchibuyi Village, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday was brought into the school by a student.

LEADERSHIP reports that the explosion claimed two lives and injured two others.

The incident occurred as the student, who had arrived from Katsina State a day earlier, was reportedly showing the explosive device to another child. The eyewitness explained, “The explosive detonated at the point the boy from Katsina was showing the object to another child in the school.”

The student holding the device died instantly, while the second child succumbed to injuries later at the hospital.

Two survivors of the explosion are currently receiving treatment: a little girl at the Kubwa General Hospital and another boy who has been referred to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital. Gory images from the scene have surfaced, revealing the devastating aftermath of the explosion.

The school, a three-classroom block built for nomadic education, has since been sealed by the FCT Police.

A statement issued on Monday by the FCT Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, presented a different narrative. She claimed that the explosive device was brought to the school by three men from Katsina who were visiting the school’s owner, Mallam Adamu Ashimu.

Adeh stated, “Preliminary investigations revealed that three men from Katsina had visited the owner of the Islamic school, Mallam Adamu Ashimu. The three visitors are suspected of having brought the explosive device with them.”

According to her, two of the men died while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED) on the school veranda. The third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are under medical care while being guarded by the police.

Adeh further confirmed, “The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that it was an IED explosion, as remnants of the device have been recovered.”

The school’s owner was taken into custody for questioning, while police continued their investigation. FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or items resembling explosives to law enforcement.

“The area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation,” Adeh added.

The police also assured the public that updates on the case will be communicated as investigations progress.