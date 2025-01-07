The Borno State Executive Council has approved the renaming of State-owned University to Kashim Ibrahim University in honour of the first governor of defunct Northern Nigeria Region.

The decision was reached during the first State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of 2025, chaired by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum. The meeting, which ended Monday night at the Government House Council Chamber, lasted over six hours, as key issues affecting the state were discussed.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, revealed that the Council considered 42 memos and assessed the performance of the state government in the previous year, along with projections for 2025.

Professor Tar further explained that the renaming of the state university will be subject to legislative procedures and the necessary notifications to relevant authorities in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

“Council approved that Borno State University shall be renamed Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri. This is subject to further legislative work by the State Assembly to amend the law establishing the University. It is also subject to the ministry of education taking necessary action by informing relevant regulatory authorities like the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN)”, Tar stated.

The council also approved street naming and house numbering in Maiduguri and other urban areas as part of the urban renewal drive of Governor Zulum-led administration.

“Maiduguri is fast developing, there are a lot of new buildings public roads and other facilities that need to be renamed. Council decided that relevant MDAs shall meet with relevant agencies including Nigerian Postal Service, Nigerian Geological Survey, traditional rulers and community leaders to arrive at a new naming template,” he said.

The Information Commissioner announced that when completed, the updated names across the state will be reflected on Google Map, public directories, and official records to support effective development planning. “The process will begin immediately as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance urban planning and governance,” he said.

Speaking at the first Executive Council meeting, Governor Babagana Zulum welcomed Council members into the new year, commending them for their unwavering commitment and support to his administration.

Governor Zulum emphasised his administration’s focus on scaling up post-conflict and post-flood recovery efforts, with the aim of delivering more impactful projects to further improve the lives of Borno citizens.

“In 2024, my administration achieved significant progress in the implementation of government programmes and projects and I am committed to doing even more in 2025,” Governor Zulum said.

The Executive Council meeting also included a valedictory session in honour of the outgoing Head of Service, Barrister Malam Fannami, who will be retiring from public service later this month. The Council expressed gratitude for his service and contributions to the development of the state.