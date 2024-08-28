Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has disclosed that the Idu Industrial Park in the FCT will employ over 40,000 youths in the territory and boost the economy of Nigeria at completion.

Wike who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja while inspecting the Industrial Park which is being constructed by Zeberced Construction company, said that the park was suitable for growing the economy and creating employment for the youths.

According to the minister, many companies would have opportunities to come and do business in the industrial park, because it would operate as a free trade zone.

“Also, with regular electricity here, that is what keeps manufacturers and businessmen going. And for what they said, it is going to create not less than 40,000 direct employment for the youths. This is huge.

“There is no government that would not support this kind of investment. Having gone around, we can attest to the fact that this is what we need to grow our economy. We will not hesitate to make sure that the approval which has been made, will finalise the cost.

“I have directed the Executive Secretary of the FCDA to make sure that everything is put in place to fast-track the approval coming from the Federal Ministry of Finance so that the company can start the construction of the other line so that everybody will benefit,” he said.

Wike also emphasised that when the industrial park is completed, it would in turn develop the whole of the Idu community, saying that it is what every government crave, adding that the contractor must be given the necessary support needed to complete the project.

“You do not need to be told what will happen here in the next three to four years, having seen what is going on here. They have assured us that if that approval is given, in eight to nine months, they will have completed the construction and all of this area will be opened.

“There is no city that wants to develop and does not have industrial parking, how will that city develop? We are very happy and we want to thank the company, Zeberced, the Managing Director for their commitment to making sure that Abuja is growing and that Nigeria’s economy is going to move fast.

“If you look at the production of those pipes and the thickness of the pipes, some people will run away from putting ‘Made in Nigeria’. It is ‘Made in Nigeria’, there is no need to discredit yourself from selling yourself,” he said.

The minister while thanking the construction company for continuing to do what they are doing, said that as far as he was concerned, he had never seen such before in the entire country.

“People have been saying industrial park, industrial park, but from what I am seeing here, this will be a ‘wonderland’ and we commend them,” Wike said.