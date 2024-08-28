The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) said the body is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to entrench financial discipline at the third tier of government.

The decision forms part of the resolutions reached at the end of the body’s 49th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday.

“The NEC is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to orientate its members on procurement, financial spending, due process, accountability, and transparency,” the association said in a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary and Treasurer, Bala Chamoo, and Gazal Babatunde respectively.

According to the communique, the NEC appreciated the numerous multi-stakeholder engagements following the Supreme Court judgment which granted full autonomy to the local government administration in the country.

ALGON stated that the efforts have significantly enhanced the capacity and address the challenges posed by the judgment for LGA administration.

The communique reads in part: “The NEC welcomes the inauguration of the Federal Government Steering Committee on enforcement and implementation of the Supreme Court Judgment on Local Government Financial Autonomy.

“The NEC acknowledges the heightened expectations across LGAs and Area Councils, reaffirming its commitment to intensify efforts and achieve tangible successes in service delivery to the populace.

“The NEC notes its ongoing high-level advocacy, meetings, and mobilisation efforts to promote a robust local government administration. Notable engagements include visits to key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, such as the Federal Ministry of Health, Education, Finance, Budget and Planning, Petroleum Resources, NIIT, among others.

“The NEC is optimistic about the anticipated positive outcomes resulting from the realisation of autonomy gains.”

The communique added that concerted efforts are being made to ensure the completion of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) Project across the country as the meeting agreed to invite the consultant handling it for briefing on the project.