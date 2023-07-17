Abuja Markets Management Coy Sacks CEO 

Stakeholders of the Abuja Markets Management Limited have terminated the employment of the chief executive officer/managing director of Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), Abubakar Usman Faruk.

This was contained in a letter er addressed to Abubakar Usman Faruk, dated July 17, 2023 and signed by the chairman of Abuja Markets Management Limited, Abubakar Mana Sadiq, on behalf of shareholders of Abuja Markets Management Limited.

According to the letter, Faruk’s one-month salary in lieu of notice as well as other benefits and emoluments as per his letter of apppointment shall be paid upon his evacuation of office and return of all properties of AMMI in his possession.

The letter reads in part: “We write to inform you that your services as Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMMI.) are no longer required.