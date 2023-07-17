Troops Intercept Ghanaian With Truckload Of Ammunitions Enroute Anambra

Troops of 192 Battalion Nigerian Army (NA) operating in 81 Division area of responsibility have intercepted a Ghanaian with truckload of smuggled ammunition enroute Anambra State.

A statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troop, acting on credible intelligence, busted the international ammunition smuggling syndicate along Ajilete-Owode road in Ogun State.

He said the troops, who acted on actionable intelligence, conducted a meticulous and rigorous stop-and-search operation along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State and uncovered the illegal ammunition in a truck with Registration Number ENU 697 XY.

The truck was loaded with 720 packets of Red Star Cartridges of 12 Calibre, containing 25 cartridges per packet, totalling 18,000 cartridges and an additional 250 packets of live (black) cartridges containing 10 packets each, totalling 2500 cartridges of same calibre.

He said the suspects, identified as Mr. Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian national, and the driver, Mr Lukman Sani, have been taken into custody and were helping with ongoing investigations.