EPL: Rashford Moves To Sign New 5-year Manchester United Contract

Marcus Rashford is set to commit his long-term future to Manchester United after reaching an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year contract.

The 25-year-old England forward had been in talks with United for a considerable period, ahead of his existing terms ending in 2024.

However, any uncertainty will be banished once Rashford puts pen to paper on a fresh deal that runs until 2028 — which is now in its final stages of negotiation between the club and his representative Dwaine Maynard.

Rashford received more lucrative proposals from teams in England and Europe but turned them down to stay at United, where he has always dreamed of winning major honours.

It is a huge boost for the Old Trafford side at the start of a week which should also see them complete the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana before travelling to the U.S. on Wednesday for their summer tour.

Rashford underlined his importance to United in the 2022-23 campaign as he returned to top form, scoring 30 goals in 56 games across all competitions and four in seven for England.