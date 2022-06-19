Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Lugbe Community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have expressed concern over massive infiltration of their communities by miscreants who disguise as scavengers but turn out to be unleashing mayhem on lawful residents.

The natives appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for quick intervention when the FCTA resumes its onslaught against roadside trading and other illegal operators of the scrap market.

Some youth leaders in the community who raised the alarm said they had become very helpless and insecure with the influx of miscreants and their increasing criminal activities in the area.

One of the leaders, Yohanna Habila, said; “The community has tried to control them, but you know that these people are rude, they seem to have overshadowed the community at the moment. That is why we are appealing to the task force to help in controlling them.”

The senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to the FCT minister, Ikharo Attah who led the squad for the operation, said enforcement against roadside trading and other illegalities won’t stop until the administration achieves the desired result.

Attah noted that containing the excesses of the miscreants had been tasking, but the squad would continue to live up to its responsibility.

While expressing dismay that the dismantled illegal roadside markets that defaced the Airport Road had been reorganised by some residents, he stated that the clean-up exercise would be sustained.

According to him, the administration will soon begin to arrest both traders and those who promote roadside markets, as a deterrence to others in various communities.

“What we came here to do is part of controlling roadside trading along the Airport Road. We discovered that where we cleared last year for the community to use for their car park has been reoccupied again.

“We will persistently keep coming and keep removing. Enforcement officers are paid to enforce, so we must enforce. It is contemporary deception to think that a city will grow to the extent of not needing enforcement,” he said.