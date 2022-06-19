The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has applauded the Supreme Court judgement on hijab by female Muslim students in Lagos public schools.

The group in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, described the apex court’s verdict on hijab as a landmark judgement that would restore sanity, peace and progress in the nation’s education system.

Ibrahim stated that some antagonists of hijab in public schools had always based their argument on the tradition and culture of their faith or that of the original founders of their schools.

He stated that the use of hijab could be likened to the uniform put on by Catholic nuns which protects their morality, adding that if that mode of dressing could be allowed, the ban on hijab was highly discriminatory to the Muslims and violation of their fundamental human rights.

He commended justices of the Supreme Court for standing firm on the rule of law and protection of the sanctity of the judicial procedure which forbids discrimination and intimidation of anyone based on faith or religious practice.

He also lauded the Lagos State area unit of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) for handling the matter with maturity by taking legal steps since 2015 instead of fighting to secure their legal rights with force, adding that was in tune with Islamic dictates.