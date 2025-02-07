The indigenous people of Abuja, under the auspices of Original Inhabitants Youths and Empowerment Organization (AOIYEO), have called for the creation of the Abuja Original Inhabitants Development Commission (AOIDC).

The natives said that the proposed commission aims to address long-standing grievances and promote equitable development within Nigeria’s capital.

The request was made during a recent press conference where community leaders expressed their discontent over the ongoing marginalisation of the indigenous population with respect to infrastructure and social services.

The spokesperson for the coalition of original inhabitants, Commandant Isaac David, said that while Abuja has experienced substantial growth since it became the capital in 1976, the original communities have largely been overlooked in this progress.

“We have seen our city expand rapidly, yet it often feels like the needs of the indigenous people are an afterthought. Our land has been taken, and our heritage neglected, even though we remain an essential part of Abuja’s identity.

“The push for the Abuja Original Inhabitants Development Commission (AOIDC), comes amid increasing concerns regarding the socioeconomic integration, resettlement, and compensation of the original inhabitants,” he said.

David lamented that many natives still reside in areas lacking essential amenities such as clean water, electricity, and healthcare, and face significant challenges in accessing education and economic opportunities.

“Our children should not have to travel long distances for a quality education, nor should our access to basic services be compromised because of our ethnic identities. The AOIDC could be pivotal in designing programs tailored to our specific needs,” he said.

According to the natives, the initiative has caught the attention of various stakeholders and human rights advocates, who believe that a formal commission would foster dialogue between the government and indigenous populations.

He said that such a body could help ensure that the benefits of urban development are distributed fairly, rather than disproportionately favoring external developers over local communities.

David while elaborating on the commission’s proposed structure, called for support from President Bola Tinubu and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, who serves as the governor of Abuja.

He proposed that the commission consist of representatives from the diverse ethnic groups in Abuja alongside government officials and civil society organizations to ensure that a wide range of needs and perspectives are reflected in development policies.

He drew parallels between the challenges faced by Abuja’s original inhabitants and the situation in Ogoni, Niger Delta.

“If the government can establish a federal university and a development commission for Ogoni, why should Abuja be any different?

“These original inhabitants sacrificed 8,000 square kilometers of land peacefully to facilitate the capital’s establishment, unlike regions where conflicts erupted to claim what they rightfully deserved.

“Abuja’s people have remained peaceful despite their marginalisation, and we urge the government to recognise this and grant indigenous residents their rightful place as a form of compensating for their advocacy of peace,” he said.