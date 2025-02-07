The University of Abuja has matriculated over 7,000 students into its various academic programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, who spoke at the event yesterday, urged the students to embrace hard work and discipline to excel in their academic pursuits.

Maikudi reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing a conducive learning environment, cautioning the students against involvement in cultism, examination malpractice, squatting in hostels, and other forms of misconduct.

“I salute your courage and steadfastness in choosing the University of Abuja as your first choice and working hard to gain admission into this highly sought-after institution, considering that over 38,000 applicants vied for the 7,794 available slots.

“I assure you that you will not regret your choice once you put in the necessary hard work in your studies and discipline in your conduct required to excel and graduate from the University of Abuja.

“Today’s event marks an important beginning in the journey of your children and wards in this citadel of learning. I urge you to bear in mind the need to constantly monitor their academic progress alongside their moral conduct while studying at the University,” she said.

The vice chancellor further encouraged students to familiarise themselves with the university’s rules and regulations, as ignorance would not be accepted as an excuse for any violations.

“The published student handbook is expected to be your guide, because ignorance cannot be an excuse for any unbecoming conduct or infractions in the system,” she noted.

She also urged students to foster unity and respect among themselves, regardless of their backgrounds.

“I urge all the students of the University of Abuja to freely mingle and treat one another as brothers and sisters, in line with our core values of unity and scholarship.

“Our university community truly reflects the Nigerian Federation, as all sections of the country are represented in both staff and student composition. Hence, it is incumbent upon us to promote corporate harmony by avoiding actions capable of polarizing us along the fault lines of religion, ethnicity, and agenda, among others.”

The new students were administered the matriculation oath by the acting registrar of the university, Islamiyat Abdul-Rahim.

The event marked Professor Maikudi’s first matriculation ceremony since her appointment as vice chancellor just over a month ago.