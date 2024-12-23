The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has mandated all government hospitals to offer free medical treatment to individuals injured in a stampede that occurred at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja.

In a statement released on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, Wike expressed his condolences regarding the unfortunate incident, which transpired around 6:30 a.m. during a food distribution event to assist the less privileged and elderly.

Tragically, at least ten people, including children, lost their lives, and another ten sustained injuries as a result of the chaos.

Wike affirmed that the FCT Administration would ensure the injured receive the necessary medical care. He also stressed that individuals or organisations intending to distribute palliatives, whether food or cash, must obtain police authorisation.

The minister, while describing the event as “painful,” offered prayers for the deceased and their grieving families. He commended the police and security agencies for their swift response to the situation, noting their prompt actions were commendable.

The acting director General of the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, equally commiserated with the stampede victims.

He urged organisations planning food distributions to collaborate with security agencies or the FCT Emergency Management Division (FEMD) for effective planning to ensure participants’ safety.

Mohammed also recommended implementing a coupon system and organising beneficiaries into smaller groups to help manage crowds and prevent disorder that could lead to further stampedes.