Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, received an overwhelming reception on Friday upon his arrival in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, for a six-day holiday.

The convener of the Zamfara APC Supporters, Kasimu Yusha’u Tsafe, described the turnout as a spontaneous display of love and admiration for the minister.

He said,” Despite issuing no formal invitation or announcement about his visit, thousands of enthusiastic supporters flooded the streets to welcome him.

“Men, women, children, and even persons with disabilities thronged Gusau’s main thoroughfares, chanting, singing, and waving banners to celebrate his homecoming.

“This is not a political season, but Zamfara people are eager to see their golden son. It’s a significant moment for us, and we are thrilled to have him back.

“Matawalle did not ask anyone to organise his homecoming, but the people of Zamfara took it upon themselves.

“This shows how much they respect and cherish him as their leader,” Tsafe said.

The minister, who arrived through the Katsina border at Yankara, is set to spend his holiday engaging with stakeholders, community leaders, and citizens.

The visit is expected to focus on discussions about developmental strategies and improved security in the state.

Dr Matawalle’s arrival has been hailed as “very historic,” with supporters emphasising his leadership qualities and the hope he represents for the state’s future.